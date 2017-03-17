ITSEB pays a visit to the Turkish Ambassador

Association of Turkish Speaking Health Professionals in the UK (ITSEB) paid a visit to London’s Turkey Ambassador Abdurrahman Bilgiç for the 14 March Doctor’s Day. Led by the ITSEB President Dr. Ali Demirbağ, the committee briefed Mr Bilgiç on their latest enterprises and prospective goals.

Mr Bilgiç said:

“The First Medicine Day was held in 1827 with the founding of the Medical The First Medicine Day was held in 1827 with the founding of the Medical School, “Tıphane-i Amire” in its Ottoman name, which introduced the first modern education curriculum. The advances in Turkish medicine and the medical world in general are vast, and Medicine Day is a time to reflect on and celebrate the achievements of medical professionals not just throughout Turkey but also across the world. It is a day to also commemorate and to respect the contribution of doctors and health professionals who serve our country and our community living abroad.

“Helping all human beings regardless of their nationality, religion or race at all times stands at the heart of your profession. Whether fleeing from conflict or persecution, or suffering from natural disaster, doctors are always there, responding swiftly and doing everything in their power to ensure the health and well-being of those in need.”

“It is a great honor for me to be an Ambassador of a country, whose health professionals have been helping people in need of medical care all over the world. Turkish health professionals are also the heroes of almost 2,7 million Syrians and 300.000 (three hundred thousand) Iraqi people, who are being hosted in Turkey and are receiving free health care.”

Dr. Ali Demirbağ then thanked Ambassador Bilgiç for his kind hospitality.