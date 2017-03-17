UETD celebrates international women’s day

Kraliçe de yasayı onayladı— 17 Mart 2017
Kraliçe 2. Elizabeth, Brexit sürecini başlatacak yasa tasarısını onayladı.
UETD UK brought the community faces together for the international women’s day by throwing a dinner event.
By organising a dedicated and promising day to remember women, UETD organised a special event to promote women’s rights and their significance. The event that took place at Vadi Restaurant in Ponders End attracted a high level of attraction, also elected UETD UK’s known member Naciye Batkitar as the “women of the year”.
A special survey presented to the male attendees to define “women” which then turned into a big poster with more than 70 different definitions. The president of UETD UK also presented his speech on tackling the importance of being a woman in societies, which then turned into presenting roses to every single women in the room.
Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details
Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.
This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Yorum bırak