Londra Gazete
Son haberler
17 Mart 2017 - CTCA yıllık genel kurul toplantısını düzenledi
17 Mart 2017 - 14 Mart Tıp Bayramı Parlamento’da kutlandı
17 Mart 2017 - Cemevi’nde ‘Kadının Fenni’ konuşuldu
17 Mart 2017 - Türkçe konuşan toplumlar Kadınlar Günü’nü kutladı
17 Mart 2017 - Türkiye’deki kutuplaşma bir muhbir ağı yarattı
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / UETD celebrates international women’s day

UETD celebrates international women’s day

— 17 Mart 2017

 

UETD UK brought the community faces together for the international women’s day by throwing a dinner event.

By organising a dedicated and promising day to remember women, UETD organised a special event to promote women’s rights and their significance. The event that took place at Vadi Restaurant in Ponders End attracted a high level of attraction, also elected UETD UK’s known member Naciye Batkitar as the “women of the year”.

A special survey presented to the male attendees to define “women” which then turned into a big poster with more than 70 different definitions. The president of UETD UK also presented his speech on tackling the importance of being a woman in societies, which then turned into presenting roses to every single women in the room.

 

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 50
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

16 Mart 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 837

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close