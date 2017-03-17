UETD celebrates international women’s day

UETD UK brought the community faces together for the international women’s day by throwing a dinner event.

By organising a dedicated and promising day to remember women, UETD organised a special event to promote women’s rights and their significance. The event that took place at Vadi Restaurant in Ponders End attracted a high level of attraction, also elected UETD UK’s known member Naciye Batkitar as the “women of the year”.

A special survey presented to the male attendees to define “women” which then turned into a big poster with more than 70 different definitions. The president of UETD UK also presented his speech on tackling the importance of being a woman in societies, which then turned into presenting roses to every single women in the room.