WPUK brought pioneer women together in London

Women’s Platform UK Founder Nilgün Yıldırım led an exclusive event in London, bringing a group of London’s Pioneer women together at a panel for the International Women’s Day.

The event that took place on 11 March 2017, the panel welcomed Northern Cyprus Representative Zehra Çakır, Enfield Council Education Cabinet Member Councillor Afyer Orhan, Sociologist and author Semra Eren-Nijhar, business man Zeynep Dervisoğlu Ober, photography artist and teacher Vehbi Koca and author Ertanç Hidayettin as speakers.

The panel that was moderated by Professor Belma Otus Baskett, started off with Prof. Baskett’s speech on the significance of the day and its values along with many standpoints. Councillor Ayfer Orhan, on the other hand remarked that in a World in which many women still are fighting against the male-dominated hegemony, we all have to come to realise that the fight is not easy but definitely a noble one. Councillor Orhan also criticised the ongoing education cuts imposed on local councils by the government.

Fashion designer and businessperson Zeynep Ober, tackled her adventure of proving herself as a businessperson after many obstacles she went through, even with some ongoing ones. She advised young women to never give up and carry on fighting for freedom and equality in business realm.

The panel then ended with an interactive question and answers section.