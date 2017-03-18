Londra Gazete
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Bozca-Der organises “career days” for youth

Bozca-Der organises “career days” for youth

— 18 Mart 2017

Organised by Bozca-Der Education Academy, a special “career day” met with young people in London. Many experts from the fields of medics, engineering, media, education and law shared their experiences and briefed young people on specific professions and potential requirements.

LEADING THE YOUNG PEOPLE

Bozca-Der’s director Hasan Kurban, in his speech, remarked the fact that the career days stand for being an exclusive event for young people, for them to navigate their path to find the most suitable direction for them. Pointing that they are extremely happy to have led such an event, Mr Kurban said:

“We have invited different experts from different fields to lead young people in their process of career decision”

“OTHER ASSOCIATIONS SHOULD DO THE SAME”

Bozca-Der’s Education Academy spokesperson and staff member Rafet Dügencili said:

“As the Academy we are providing a wide range of education services starting from English to Maths and Physics and more. We are extremely happy to be helping our youth with their education and career planning – I do believe other associations working with or for Turkish speaking communities should also focus on such enterprises to enhance young people’s career planning.”

The event carried on with an extensive interactive engagement between the experts and students, and it was seen to have been utterly successful due to the satisfaction of student feedbacks.



