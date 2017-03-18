Bozca-Der organises “career days” for youth

İngiltere Büyükelçisi Moore: Çanakkale geçilmez— 18 Mart 2017
İngiltere Büyükelçisi Richard Moore, Twitter hesabından “Çanakkale geçilmez” mesajını paylaştı.
Organised by Bozca-Der Education Academy, a special “career day” met with young people in London. Many experts from the fields of medics, engineering, media, education and law shared their experiences and briefed young people on specific professions and potential requirements.
LEADING THE YOUNG PEOPLE
Bozca-Der’s director Hasan Kurban, in his speech, remarked the fact that the career days stand for being an exclusive event for young people, for them to navigate their path to find the most suitable direction for them. Pointing that they are extremely happy to have led such an event, Mr Kurban said:
“We have invited different experts from different fields to lead young people in their process of career decision”
“OTHER ASSOCIATIONS SHOULD DO THE SAME”
Bozca-Der’s Education Academy spokesperson and staff member Rafet Dügencili said:
“As the Academy we are providing a wide range of education services starting from English to Maths and Physics and more. We are extremely happy to be helping our youth with their education and career planning – I do believe other associations working with or for Turkish speaking communities should also focus on such enterprises to enhance young people’s career planning.”
The event carried on with an extensive interactive engagement between the experts and students, and it was seen to have been utterly successful due to the satisfaction of student feedbacks.
Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details
Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.
This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Yorum bırak