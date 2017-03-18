CTCA on the annual general meeting

Council of Turkish Cypriot Associations UK held their annual general meeting on last Sunday, addressing to the past year’s financial and activities plan along with updating the board of administrative members.

The meeting that started off with a minute of silence and the Turkish National Anthem then carried onto the count of members. As determining the secretaries as Sinem Arica and Ayşe Osman the agenda then carried onto the annual activity report. The current chair, Leyla Kemal, then read the annual activity report to the committee.

“As we all do know the significance of working hand in hand, we have now established the motto of ‘us’ rather than ‘I’ – we have now left behind a year with 12 committee meetings and many event and enterprises.

“On 12 May last year, we have been a voice to the Cyprus Turkish Committee and held an urgent assembly meeting on 4 June to tackle the matter. It has now been recorded that we have achieved organising an overall of 56 events.”

Kemal also remarked the significance of CTCA’s standpoint as a bridge between Cyprus and the UK, bringing communities and people together to provide enterprises in education, culture and more. Upon Miss Kemal’s presentation, Hakan Hüseyin and Teyfik Zekai took on the presentation of financial reports.

As the chair elections are being held once in two years, Leyla Kemal’s administrative position was agreed to be endured. The meeting also determined that discipline and audit commissions would remain as the same.

The meeting ended with luck and warm wishes for the new season, wishing for a better year with a lot of success and goals.