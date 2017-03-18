Londra Gazete
Waltham Forest bu kez 4-1 mağlup

— 18 Mart 2017

Waltham Forest, geçen hafta sonu sahasında 3-0 yenildiği Takeley’ye bu kez rakip sahada 4-1 kaybetti. İlk yarıyı 2-0 geride kapatan Forest’ın tek sayısı 72’inci dakikada geldi. Maçı 76 biletli seyirci takip etti.

Waltham Forest, 37 maçta 39 puanla 13’üncü sıradaki yerini korudu.

