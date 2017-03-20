Jailed for five years: Thug whose ‘frenzied’ knife attack left neighbour in coma

A thug who launched a “frenzied” knife attack on his neighbour in south-west London has been jailed for five years.

Lee Francis, 38, left his victim seriously injured and in an induced coma for three weeks after the brutal assault in New Malden. The neighbour, in his 30s, had returned home from a holiday with his partner to find Francis’ car parked in his drive.

A row erupted between them before Francis dashed back into his house and returned wielding a 12-inch kitchen knife.

He stabbed the victim four times in what witnesses described as a “frenzied” attack, causing him extremely serious damage to his chest, arm and abdomen.

The victim’s female partner bravely stepped in to stop Francis’ brutal attack and was threatened herself.

Emergency services rushed to the scene following the attack on April 18 last year. Francis was arrested shortly after.

Police said the victim remained in a medically induced coma for three weeks and was not discharged from hospital until August 2016.

Francis pleaded guilty to Section 18 GBH wounding with intent, but denied a charge of attempted murder. He was found not guilty of attempted murder at Kingston Crown Court on Tuesday, 14 March.