Wanted: Man on run after sexually assaulting girl, 12, on Enfield bus

A MAN is on the run from the police after sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl on a bus.

Salih Simer Akin, 31, of, was arrested for sexually assaulting the girl on a W8 bus in Church Street, Enfield.

He was charged with sexually touching a child under 13 and bailed to Wood Green Crown Court on March 6.

Akin never turned up to court and was found guilty in his absence.

Police are now appealing to the public to help find him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 020 7232 7492 or at RTPC-FU@met.pnn.police.uk or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.