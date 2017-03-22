Londra Gazete
Terör saldırısı: 1 ölü

— 22 Mart 2017

  1. Saldırgan olduğu iddia edilen kişi polislerce vuruldu, hastaneye kaldırıldı
  2. Bir kişinin Westminster Köprüsü’nde çarptığı dört kişiyi yaraladıktan sonra aracından çıktığı bildiriliyor
  3. İngilere Başbakanı Theresa May silah sesleri duyulduğu sırada güvenli bir bölgeye götürüldü
  4. Parlamento binası giriş-çıkışa kapatıldı ve çalışmalar askıya alındı.
  5. İskoçya Parlamentosu bağımsızlık referandumu oturumuna ara verdi
  6. Londra’daki saldırı sırasında İskoçya Parlamentosu da Birleşik Krallık’tan ayrılma amacıyla ikinci bir bağımsızlık referandumu düzenlenmesi teklifini görüşüyordu.
  7. İskoçya Parlamentosu, saldırının ardından oturuma ara verdi.
  8. BBC muhabiri Julia Macfarlane, “saldırı tartışmayı ve milletvekillerinin katılımını etkilediği için” oturuma ara verildiğini duyurdu.
  9. Köprüde aracın çarpması sonucu yaralanlardan bir kişi öldü.
