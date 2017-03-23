Londra Gazete
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Electronic devices ban on some UK-bound flights

Electronic devices ban on some UK-bound flights

— 23 Mart 2017

The Government has banned large electronic devices being carried in cabin luggage on aircraft flying into the UK from six countries.

The ban affects direct inbound flights from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia. The devices covered by the ban are laptops, tablets and phones which are larger than a typical smartphone, measuring 16cm by 9.3cm by 1.5cm.

These will now have to be checked into the plane’s hold.

The move follows the United States, which has imposed restrictions on flights originating in Cairo, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Jordan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Doha and Istanbul.

The ban was ordered by Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday following a number of meetings on aviation security.

The affected airlines have been told about the order, but Number 10 said it may take a few days to fully implement the security measure.

A Government spokesperson said: “The additional security measures may cause some disruption for passengers and flights, and we understand the frustration that will cause, but our top priority will always be to maintain the safety of British nationals.

“Direct flights to the UK from these destinations can continue to operate to the UK subject to these new measures being in place.

“Travellers are advised to keep up-to-date with the latest FCO travel advice and to check online with their chosen airline for further information.

“Decisions to make changes to our aviation security regime are never taken lightly.

