Westminster terrorist attack: five dead

Happening on March 22, Wednesday, London and the World shook over the terrorist attack in the heart of London, Westminster, resulting in at least four people, including a police officer, dying after a major terrorist incident at the Houses of Parliament.

4 DEAD AND 20 INJURED

Mark Rowley, Scotland Yard’s top anti-terror officer, confirmed that 40 people were injured after the attacker – armed with two large knives – mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, stabbing a plain-clothes policeman before he was shot by armed officers on Wednesday afternoon.

The two other fatalities are understood to be people who were hit by the car on Westminster Bridge. Mr Rowley, the Met’s most senior counter-terror officer, said 20 other people were injured and that it was believed there was only one attacker.

Witnesses described scenes of terror when gunfire rang out as the attacker approached a second officer within yards of the Houses of Parliament.

The suspected attacker was pictured being treated by paramedics on a stretcher, as two knives used in the assault lay on the ground nearby.

In other developments, another woman who apparently fell into the Thames was rescued and given urgent medical treatment on a nearby pier.

London Ambulance Service said paramedics had treated at least 10 patients on Westminster Bridge. A party of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge, with three injured.

Downing Street said Prime Minister Theresa May, who was ushered away from Parliament after the attack, was chairing a meeting of the Government’s emergency Cobra committee.

The attack left a trail of destruction as paramedics tended to victims on the bridge and at the gate. Witnesses said the attacker was shot by police as he approached a second officer clutching his knife during the incident at about 2.45pm

A 10 Downing Street spokesman said: “The thoughts of the PM and the Government are with those killed and injured in this appalling incident, and with their families. The PM is being kept updated and will shortly chair Cobra.”