Melihat Gülses and Hoş Seda mesmerised the audiences

Hoş Seda Turkish Classical Music Choir hosted one of the the Turkish music’s leading pure and unforgettable voices, Melihat Gülses.

The choir that is based in London, performed a series of songs that have been nationally significant for audiences. The event’s special standpoint was the special compilation of songs that are composed by women from Turkey.

Presented by the radio producer and programmer Melek Yalçın, the diirector of the Hoş Seda Culture and Art Centre Dilek Altuntaş, tackled the women rights and their visibility in the society.

“As long as we hold on to each other, our voices will be heard and therefore the society will be strengthened.”

The special concert that took place at the New Church of Stoke Newington, besides Melihat Gülses, Istanbul Kemençesi instrumentalist and teacher Neva Cansın Gülses also met with the audiences at the concert.

Apart from the enchanting melodies of Turkish Classical tunes, Melihat Gülses was also top-ranked due to her humorous and fun conversations with the audience. Referring to a past event that happened to her when she was representing Turkey in a London based voice meeting, the audience burst out laughing at the funny stories Melihat Gülses told.

The audience enjoyed the up tempo songs along with the ones that have occupied rather sentimental and emotional sides in people’s hearts.

