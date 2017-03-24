The historic referendum will take place in Hammersmith

The very significant voting days for people from Turkey in London will take place at the Hammersmith based Novotel London West.

The dates for votings in London are cleared as 6 April to 9 April Sunday. The entries will be taken from the hotel’s right hand side entrance with 35 vote boxes ready in the big conference hall of the hotel. It is foreseen the direct entrance to the venue will sooth down an expected chaos of crowds.

EASINESS OF COMMUTE

Located in the address 1 Shortlands, Hammersmith, London W6 8DR With 3 of London’s main tube lines within a 3 minute walk of the hotel, as well as innumerate bus lines, Novotel London West is quite central. Novohotel can be commuted through Piccadilly, District ve Hammersmith & City tube lines.

Everyone who has a voter registration (seçmen kaydı) will be able to vote between 09.00 – 21.00. Those who live in more northern England, Northern Ireland or Scotland will be able to vote in Edinburgh, Scotland.

BORDER VOTINGS START ON 27 MARCH

Border votings are clarified as to be starting off from 27 March.

Border points on car roads: