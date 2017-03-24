The Newroz joy continues in London

Newroz (or Nowruz) celebrations in London

As a holiday, Nowruz is a traditional Eastern festival of spring which starts at the exact moment of the vernal equinox, commencing the start of the spring. It is considered as the start of the New Year among Iranians. The name comes from Avestan meaning “new day/daylight”. The first event to celebrate Newroz was held at the Azerbaijan’s London Embassy, bringing Azerbaijani tastes on the table as well.

MASSIVE CELEBRATION IN FINSBURY PARK

This year in London, the spirit of Newroz is was kept alive by the participation of many communities who organise a variety of events across London. Each year, these events provide a rare opportunity for communities, widely Kurdish people to come together and celebrate their rich culture and heritage.

Despite the cold weather, the crowds enjoyed the festiva celebrations of Newroz over magical musical performences by Rojda, Cihan Çelik, Koma Serxwebun and Rojeya Stranen Jınen Kurd.

THE CELEBRATIONS RESUME: UCL IS ON THE SPRING HOLIDAY

University College London also announced that they are on the biggest event celebration of spring, the Central Asian Spring Festival in London 2017.

As an annual celebration, UCL will bring cultures together on this Sunday from 12 to 4pm, with an extensive level of joy and celebration. Their press release said:

“The festival, Navruz (also known in various countries as Neuruz, Nauryz, Navruz, Novruz, Nooruz or Nowruz) with a rich heritage is celebrated through the centuries. At its core, the event encompasses concepts of peace, charity, purity and love. This year marks the 8th anniversary of the Spring Festival in London.”

