Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Balıkçıoğlu Cabaret is on the way to South London and Cyprus

Balıkçıoğlu Cabaret is on the way to South London and Cyprus

— 25 Mart 2017

Led by the aspiring actor and director Osman Balıkçıoğlu, is set to take his plays ’Angolem Hava Yolları’ and ‘Şişman Danışman’ down to South London and then North Cyprus given the big momentum that the plays has succeeded.

The plays have been scheduled for 25 March in South London and 3-11 April in North Cyprus – Mr Balıkçıoğlu also stated that the financial income will be donated for education and health investments.

ALL INCOME DEVOTED TO HEALTH AND EDUCATION…

Mr Balıkçıoğlu also gave good news on that the play scheduled for 25 March in South London will be donating its income for the sake of Dr. Fazıl Küçük Turkish School. Speaking to Londra Gazete, Mr Balıkçıoğlu also broke down the details to the upcoming North Cyprus tour:

3 April – Lefke Europe University

5 April – Nicosia Yakın Doğu University

April – Mağusa Raud. R. Denktaş Kongre Sarayı

10 April – Dörtyol Camii and Kültür Evi

11 Nisan – Güzelyurt Ortadoğu Technical University

THANKFULLNESS PLAQUE TO BALIKÇIOĞLU

Moreover, Osman Balıkçıoğlu was also given a thankfulness plague given his constant helps to the local charities, one of the last being a 2k pounds to the Olive Tree Education Foundation. The founder of Olive Tree Education, philanthropist businessperson Günay Veli, thanked Osman Balıkçıoğlu for his enduring contributions.

 

