Mark your calendars for theatre days in April

Brexit ve köri krizi— 25 Mart 2017
Politikacılar Britanya’nın Avrupa Birliği’nden ayrılmasının sancılı olup olmayacağını tartışadursun ekonomik anlamda bazı sektörler sürecin zorluklarını yaşamaya başladı bile.
Day-Mer Londra Meydan Sahnesi, as an organisation that introduces sociological concerns and affairs to art is to start off a new plays era with the theme under “Women’s polyphonic representation”.
The theatre days will consist of “Dış Ses” and Evim! Güzel Evim!” by Rahime Simpson, “Pencereyi Kapat Anne” by Gamze Arslan inspired and reproduced from Mine Söğüt’s “Sinekler Sevişirken”.
The special theatre days will also include special panels and conferences involving academician and actor Berrin Çelik and teacher and director Rahime Simpson.
Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details
Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.
This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Yorum bırak