Mark your calendars for theatre days in April

Day-Mer Londra Meydan Sahnesi, as an organisation that introduces sociological concerns and affairs to art is to start off a new plays era with the theme under “Women’s polyphonic representation”.

The theatre days will consist of “Dış Ses” and Evim! Güzel Evim!” by Rahime Simpson, “Pencereyi Kapat Anne” by Gamze Arslan inspired and reproduced from Mine Söğüt’s “Sinekler Sevişirken”.

The special theatre days will also include special panels and conferences involving academician and actor Berrin Çelik and teacher and director Rahime Simpson.