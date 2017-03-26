Gallipoli Victory spirits extended at the Turkish Navy Martyrdom

An official remembrance day was held in Portsmouth, on the Gallipoli Victory’s 102th anniversary at the Portsmouth martyrdom.

The Remembrance Day started off with a stand in silence followed by the Turkish National Anthem. Hundreds of people descended in the area to extend their respect and prayers where the martyrdom has 26 Turkish martyrs who lost their lives at the Gallipoli War. Attending to the event, were Turkish Ambassador to London Abdurrahman Bilgiç and his wife Esra Bilgiç, Northern Cyprus Representative Zehra Başaran, Turkish Embassy Secretary Cem Işık, Consul General Çınar Ergin, Turkish Religious Affairs Secretary Mahmut Özdemir, Turkish Armed Forces Attaché Onur Kıyıcı, Gosport Mayor Lynn Hook, Çanakkale Remembrance Platform (ÇAP) President Servet Hassan along with many guests.

Speaking at the ceremony, Turkish Ambassador Mr Bilgiç remarked the importance of the day by saying:

“Through the Çanakkale victory, our blessed society took care of our freedom and independence at such a noble historic event.

“I would like to extend my enduring respect to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his comrade in arms and all of the heroic people who sacrificed their lives for our country.” Mr Bilgiç also remembered the 15 July martyrs from last Summer, who lost their lives in defence to the attempted coup.

Following Mr Bilgiç’s speech ÇAP President Servet Hassan and UETD UK President Dr Turhan Özen made speeches in respect to remembering Gallipoli.