Limasollular UK spread “happiness”

Limasollular UK, as known through their philanthropic and helpful enterprises for communities organised a “happiness day” on last Sunday, bringing many faces from the communities together to both celebrate the day but also to help Lapta Seniors Centre to fundraise a new washing machine bought for the centre.

“A Day to celebrate happiness”

The International Day of Happiness (known as Happiness Day) is celebrated throughout the world on the 20th of March. Taking place at a restaurant in Dalston, the guests enjoyed the Turkish cuisine wonders along with helping the fundraise for the Lapta House in Northern Cyprus. In her speech, the president of Limasollular UK Arife Retvan tackled the importance of the evening as follows:

“We all know the importance of happiness and spreading happiness – therefore I am very happy to be helping Lapta Seniors Centre in North Cyprus.

“I also would like to thank our friends from European Disabled Association and would like to deliver our warm wishes for their philanthropic enterprises in the future.”

The festive evening then carried onto a musical celebration over artists and instrumentalists performing unforgettable Turkish numbers.