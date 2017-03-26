“Living abroad is harder for women”

Moderated by Bozca-Der President Hasan Kurban, solicitor Fidan Osoy from Advantage Solicitors and author sociologist Semra Eren Nijar attended the event as speakers.

“IS IT WOMEN WHO LIVES IN ABROAD MORE?

Semra Eren Nijar, referring to her latest book, tackled the definition of migration and how it is changing on an era basis. The panel also tackled the definition of Gurbet. It is believed that the group term Gurbet has its origin in Arabic and reached Romani through the Turkish language. It means “foreigners” or “foreign work”. Like the Kalderaš and Lovara, the Gurbet belong to the larger group of Vlach-Roma, whose language is strongly characterized by Romanian.

“Compared to the Turkish people in the UK, I can say that it looks like people in here experience the ‘gurbet’ feeling less compared to the ones living in Germany.”

“ATTEND TO THE SOCIAL EVENTS”

Solicitor Osoy, on the other hand tackled the Word gurbet as a reductant factor.

“I think a woman starts to experience gurbet once she is out of her family’s house and on her two feet. I think it is vital for women in abroad to strive for their communal visibility by joining social activities.”