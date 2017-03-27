Londra Gazete
Kırkısraklılar is stronger than ever

— 27 Mart 2017

Kırkısraklılar community members got together to celebrate the 10th year of solidarity.

Taking place at the Prince and Princess Banqueting Suites, Enfield MP for North also did attend the event. Live performances of . İbrahim Rojihilat, Kutsal Evcimen, Songül Güner, Özkan Orman, Vedat Cengiz, Mukaddes Coruk, Ali Çam, Mihriban Çınar and Koma Ciwanen flavoured the evening and many like Kırkısraklılar Association President Hüseyin Ülger, author Yazar Ali and Haydar Ülger attended the event.

“WE HAVE TO ENHANCE OUR SOLIDARITY”

KDM President Ahmet Güven, in his speech said “Day by day the very needed solidarity amongst our communtiy members are being cut off and we need to strenghthen these damaged links and ensure our solidarity.”

“I WOULD SAY NO”

Joan Ryan MP for Enfield, in her speech referred to the upcoming Turkish

