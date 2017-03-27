Kırkısraklılar is stronger than ever

Parlamento binası önünde binlerce çiçek— 27 Mart 2017
İngiltere’nin başkenti Londra’da Parlamento binası önüne binlerce kişi terörü lanetlemek ve saldırılarda hayatını kaybedenleri anmak için çiçek bıraktı.
Kırkısraklılar community members got together to celebrate the 10th year of solidarity.
Taking place at the Prince and Princess Banqueting Suites, Enfield MP for North also did attend the event. Live performances of . İbrahim Rojihilat, Kutsal Evcimen, Songül Güner, Özkan Orman, Vedat Cengiz, Mukaddes Coruk, Ali Çam, Mihriban Çınar and Koma Ciwanen flavoured the evening and many like Kırkısraklılar Association President Hüseyin Ülger, author Yazar Ali and Haydar Ülger attended the event.
“WE HAVE TO ENHANCE OUR SOLIDARITY”
KDM President Ahmet Güven, in his speech said “Day by day the very needed solidarity amongst our communtiy members are being cut off and we need to strenghthen these damaged links and ensure our solidarity.”
“I WOULD SAY NO”
Joan Ryan MP for Enfield, in her speech referred to the upcoming Turkish
