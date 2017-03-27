TCEA celebrates the 30th Anniversary

Turkish Cypriot Engineers Association (TCEA) celebrated its 30th anniversary at a colourful ball. Taking place at the Savoy Place, a part of the Engineering and Technology Centre, many familiar faces from the Turkish speaking communities were seen at the event.

The association’s president Prof. Esen Bayar, started off his speech by remembering the Gallipoli anniversary by paying his respects to the martyrs. Prof. Bayar then tackled the importance of engineers and engineering as a profound profession.

Following Prof. Bayar’s speech, Northern Cyprus’ London Representative Zehra Başaran made a speech on the last 100 years when Turkish Cypriots had to shelter in different countries and incept a life there. Saying that now they have been stakeholders, leaders and significant public figures in those foreign lands, Ms Başaran remarked the hard working specialty of Turkish Cypriots.

THE NEW STAFF

TCEA was established in 1988 to bring together Turkish speaking engineers, technicians, engineering students and other professionals with science experience to promote their profession within their community living in UK and to exchange ideas and experiences. The new board, led by Prof. Esen Bayar was announced as Kezban Kulle, Öner Kulle, Saim Köksal, Esen Bayar, Mine Bayar, Mehmet Öztürk and Emrah Coşkun.