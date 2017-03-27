Londra Gazete
UETD UK’s political deeds at the martyrdom raises tension

— 27 Mart 2017

 

A picture shared online that belongs to UETD UK members that sends a message to the upcoming Turkish referendum raised a high level of tension, given the picture was taken in the England-based Turkish martyrdom at an event to commemorate the Gallipoli martyrs.

Known as AKP’s foreign roots, UETD’s UK branch representatives were amongst the group that visited Portsmouth last weekend, with regards to an official visit to the Portsmouth Turkish Navy Martyrdom along with officials from the Turkish Embassy, the Consulate, individuals and association members.

A picture that was shared by one of UETD UK’s social media accounts, promptly raised a high tension amongst social media users that then led the picture being taken off of social media. The picture involved one of the representatives’ holding a “Yes” leaflet – a reference to the upcoming Turkish referendum on the proposed political regime change.

Turkish journalist and author Uğur Dündar also tackled the event on his TV Programme in Turkey, by referring to the picture as “unacceptable and disrespectful to the martyrs.”

“This is utterly acceptable that the group we see here are smirking – not smiling and clearly promoting a political view for the upcoming referendum. The people would never forget this.” said Mr Dündar on his programme Halk Arenası.

The remembrance event also raised other questions over some matters when the UETD UK’s President Dr Turhan Özen was called out for a speech, as never before a political figure was given a slot to speak at the Portsmouth remembrance days.

