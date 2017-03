Stoke Newington stabbing

Boy, 15, knifed in street after ‘fight’ nearby

A teenager was today in hospital after being stabbed in a north London street.

The 15-year-old boy was found by paramedics and police in Lordship Road, Stoke Newington, shortly before 10.20pm on Monday.

He was rushed to an east London hospital but his injuries are not life threatening or life changing.

