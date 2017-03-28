Woman mugged at knifepoint in Tripton Road, Harlow

28

A WOMAN was threatened with a knife and mugged.

The 19-year-old was walking along a cycle path in Tripton Road, Harlow, at 1:45pm on Friday (March 17), when she was approached by a man holding a knife.

He demanded money and the victim gave him cash.

The man, who was described as scruffy, wearing black gloves with the thumbs cut off, a khaki jacket with black steel toe capped boots, then ran off into a wooded area nearby.

Although the victim was not injured, she was shaken.

The suspect is also described as white, five ft seven ins tall, with short curly brown hair, aged around 40.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101.