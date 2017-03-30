Newham Police: “Turkish speaking LGBTs are not alone!”

LGBT issues can still be very much taboo within the Turkish-speaking community and therefore LGBT individuals within the Turkish community may feel isolated. Any sort of abuse- physical or verbal – counts as crime. Individuals are encouraged to come forward and report it.

The Metropolitan Police have a commitment to tackle Hate Crime. Each borough has at least one Hate Crime Liaison Officer – many have more.

Newham is the most diverse borough in London. The LGBT team in Newham have taken a proactive approach in reaching out to the various different communities to be found there. Each month they launch a different initiative to that end. They have recently launched a “Turkish Initiative “ – reaching to out to LGBT individuals within the Turkish community and encouraging them to come forward and report if they are the victims of Hate Crime.

Speaking to Londra Gazete, Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Douglas Waterman spoke about the initiative the team have launched.

“One of the difficulties has been the lack of any specific support group for LGBT members of the Turkish community. “

“We have been in touch with the Turkish Police Association, London Turkish Radio, The Turkish Embassy in London and Turkish/Kurdish language publications based largely in north London”

“This is a long term project. The team are aware of the sensitivities of the subject within the Turkish community.”

“The law is on your side. The police are here to protect you – but at the end of the day it is the responsibility of the victim to come forward and report it. Once a crime report is taken – and it becomes apparent it is a Homophobic or Hate Crime incident – it will be referred to your local Hate Crime officer who will contact you.”

Newham LGBT have had their poster translated into Turkish along with a letter emphasising the importance the MPS gives the issues. It tells people clearly:

The poster has been distributed to every Safer Neighbourhood Team in Newham – and across the MPS via an LGBT network.

“The response from colleagues across London has been good “ said PCSO Waterman.

“We hope that this initiative represents one – small – step to reaching out to the Turkish community and in the process will help to start to build confidence. “

If anyone – anywhere in London – wants to be put in touch with their local Hate Crime Liaison Officer but doesn’t know how to do this then contact the team in Newham – contact details below – and they will do it for you.

Douglas.waterman@met.pnn.police.uk

Jez.c.briggs@met.pnn.police.uk