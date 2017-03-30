TBCCI Chairman Emma Edhem, re-elected to the court of common council in the City of London

We are delighted to announce that TBCCI Chairman Emma Edhem CC has been re-elected to the Court of Common Council in the Ward of Castle Baynard in the City of London Corporation after a contested bye-election on 23 March 2017. Emma Edhem CC topped the poll in the election and will be one of a team of eight Common Councilmen and one Alderman to serve the Ward of Castle Baynard and the City of London Corporation, the world’s oldest continuously elected government body.

Emma Edhem CC has been serving in the City of London Corporation as member of the Court of Common Council, Planning and Transportation Committee, Streets and Walkways Committee, Licencing Committee, Community & Children’s Services Committee, Board of Governors of the Royal Bridewell Hospital and the Board of Governors of the City of London School for Girls.

She has also recently been elected as the Chairman of the Standards Regime Review Working Party that sets the standard for the conduct of both the politicians and civil servants in all areas of the City of London’s activities including local authority, police authority and general government functions.

Emma Edhem CC is the Deputy Head of International Law and Barrister at No 5 Chambers, working on International Arbitrations and business law. She is the first woman Chairman of the Turkish British Chamber of Commerce Industry (TBCCI), founder and on the Board of Directors of the UK Hungarian Business Council, founder and on the Board of Directors of the British Azerbaijan Law Association, and Winner of the Grassroot Diplomat Business Driver Award 2016 for outstanding politicians in her role as Common Councilman.