“Enfield for Europe” marches for against Brexit

Pro-European campaigners from Enfield were out in force on Saturday to represent the borough at the Unite for Europe march in London.

At least 20 members of Enfield for Europe (EfE) donned placards, EU flags and the group’s “Enfield” banner to join an estimated 120,000 people on the march from Park Lane to Parliament Square to protest against “Brexit.”

EfE is among a network of groups across the UK that has sprung up after last year’s EU referendum to fight the government’s disastrous and pointless plan to take the UK out of the EU and its single market and customs union.

The group has already revealed that Enfield risks losing millions of pounds’ worth of funding for vital infrastructure projects, schools and homes if Britain leaves the the world’s biggest single trading bloc of 500 million people.

Although the UK voted by a wafer-thin majority to leave the EU, Enfield voters elected to remain in the bloc by a clear margin.

In Parliament Square, EfE members took part in a minute’s silence to remember the victims of last week’s terror attack in Westminster and laid flowers in an area reserved for floral tributes.

They then listened to a number of rousing speeches from high-profile speakers including Tottenham MP David Lammy, Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron, Alastair Campbell, Nick Clegg MP and the former adviser to European Council President Herman van Rompuy, Richard Corbett MEP.

David Lammy said: “There are lots of people against ‘Brexit’ in this country, and people are changing their minds. Over the coming months and years we will fight.”

EfE group spokesman Philip Waller said: “Saturday was a day to reflect on the tragic events of last week in London, but also to celebrate the achievements of the EU in the 60 years since it was formed with the signing of the Treaty of Rome.

“The EU has provided a framework for peace, security and co-operation in Europe which we fear Britain will put at risk if it presses ahead with this foolish plan to isolate itself from its neighbours and trading partners.

“Theresa May needs to see sense and drop this dogma-driven headlong rush towards an ultra-hard “Brexit.”

“It threatens our EU rights and freedoms and risks plunging Enfield and the rest of the UK into the political and economic abyss.”