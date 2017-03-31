Londra Gazete
Last day for the future of Wood Green: Friday 31 March 2017

— 31 Mart 2017

Local residents and businesses are being asked to have their say on ambitious plans to transform Wood Green as part of a major Haringey Council consultation starting this week.

The consultation will help shape the council’s future plan for the area, which aims to create 4,000 jobs and 7,700 much needed new homes. The multi-billion pound plan would also create a new town centre designed to become a major shopping destination for North London with hundreds of thousands of sq metres of of retail, leisure and office space created

The Wood Green Commonplace website says: Informed by your feedback we are now consulting you on our refined vision and policies. Comment on the plans for Wood Green’s Future or go straight to the Wood Green Map to tell us what you like or what could be improved in the area.

You can still have your saying on: https://woodgreen.commonplace.is/

