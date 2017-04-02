Awareness towards bone cancer in London

Bone Cancer Research Trust and Britain Alevi Federation organised an event to raise awareness towards cancer and bone cancer.

Supported by hundreds, the event took place at the Kervan Suites on last Thursday. The event hosted many speakers briefing people on cancer and cancer types. BCRT speakers Dee McKenna and Mat Cottle tackled bone and breast cancer types specifically referring to the latest treatments, symptoms and diagnosis.

“We are dedicated to fighting primary bone cancer and are uniquely placed to make a difference through research. Our ambition is for a future where primary bone cancer is cured.

“For those affected by the disease right now, our top-quality information and supportive network means no-one should have to feel alone or isolated.”

“LET’S FIGHT AGAINST THE CAPITALISM”

BAF President Israfil Erbil, in his speech, tackled the importance of cancer research urging people to fight against the capitalism and its streams making harder for people to retain treatment options.

The event was supported by other associations like Britain Alevi Women Association, Britain Alevi Youth Federation, Paz-Der, Nurhak, Dersim-Der, Dem Radyo, Londra Emek Stage, Kızılbaş Yayınevi, Mehmet Karakuş and Mehmet Aydemir.