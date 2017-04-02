“Cuts in war funding, not education”

Turkish Kurdish Solidarity Centre (DAYMER) held a special event tackling the education cuts imposed by the government, referring to the situation as a way of putting our children into danger. The panel also remarked the possibility of unemployment rates rising should the government goes for certain cuts, with a vital increase of numbers of students in the classrooms.

Attending to the event, were the representative from Fair Funding for All Schools Jo Yurky, primary school teacher Zübeyde Aydemir and National Union of Teachers spokesperson and DAYMER board of directors member Oktay Şahbaz.

Jo Yurky, from FFFAS said: “It’s our choice to make; do nothing or do something.” She also remarked the fact that families should immediately get more active by joining the petitions, writing their MPs and just getting louder to raise voices. “98% of schools in England will be worse off in real terms in 2020”

Oktay Şahbaz, from DAYMER and NUT also said the schools is facing major cuts from the government. His statement on “funding for schools and education, not wars” attracted a high level of enthusiasm and praise.

“IT IS SAID THAT THERE IS NO CUTS, BUT…”

Zübeyde Aydemir, in her speech said that although it has been said by the government that there isn’t such a thing as education cuts, facts reveal that there is a 600 million GBP missing from the educational budgets.

“Facts like the budgets being missing and teacher sackings show us that there is such cuts happening.”

Jo Yurky also said: “By harnessing parent voices – through a national petition and setting up local parent groups – we will bring pressure to bear in Westminster through an effective political lobbying and media strategy.

“We will help to foster a large scale response to the government consultation on the National Funding Formula seeking to modify the proposals to reduce the negative impact on our schools.

We will support parents to set up local campaign groups, meetings and actions. And we will work with teachers, school leaders, councillors and MPs to deliver a collective voice for fair funding for all schools.”