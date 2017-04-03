“A Play in a Play” meets with London audience

The premiere of the London-Istanbul collaborated play is set to have its premiere in London.

Working as a thriving film director and producer in London since 2016, Suat Eroğlu will be premiering his recent short-film “A Play in a Play” (Oyun İçinde Oyun) in Wood Green’s Vue Wood Green venue. Director Suat Eroğlu will also be talking to the audience after the screening.

NAZMİ KIRIK WILL BE IN THE VIEWERS,

Attending to the event and the panel, actor in the film Nazmi Kırık and the score composer Sedat Sarıcı will also be present at the event. The actors, along with Erkan Can and Yıldıray Şahinler will be meeting the London viewers to share thoughts, and ideas on the film along with the viewers’ input.

“VIOLENCE, RACISM AND GREED”

Having received many awards for his past films, Mr Eroğlu had been nominated for an award for his film “Fıtrat” back in the years however was physically beaten up due to his language against the Turkish government, just after the awards ceremony. The current play illustrates the three inspirations to these aggressiveness; violence, racism and greed.

The film is rpdocued by “İşçi Sinema Kolektifi” along with Şlker Berke as the visual director, lights director as Ardas Erkmen , Taner Sarf in script writing and Fırat Çete as the art director