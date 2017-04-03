State pension age could be raised to 70, says report

Two separate reports for the government have raised the possibility that millions of people may have to work longer to qualify for a state pension.

An analysis for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has suggested that workers under the age of 30 may not get a pension until the age of 70.

A second report, by John Cridland, proposes that those under the age of 45 may have to work a year longer, to 68.

The government is due to make a decision on both reports by May.

Ministers are under pressure to address the expected rise in the cost of pensions, which stems from longer life expectancy and the increasing ratio of pensioners to workers.

But at least six million people face the prospect of having to work longer.

Reality Check: Is lack of cash making women work past 70?

“This report is going to be particularly unwelcome for anyone in their early 40s, as they’re now likely to see their state pension age pushed back another year,” said Tom McPhail, head of retirement at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“For those in their 30s and younger, it reinforces the expectation of a state pension from age 70, which means an extra two years of work.”

‘Extra year’

Former pensions minister Steve Webb was highly critical of the GAD’s scenario.

“This is not what parliament voted for and is clearly driven by the Treasury. It is one thing asking people to work longer to make pensions affordable, but it is another to hike up pension ages because the Treasury sees it as an easy way to raise money,” he said.

However, the other report, by the former CBI chief John Cridland, foresees more modest changes.

He recommends bringing the change from 67 to 68 forward by seven years, from 2046 to 2039. That would mean anyone currently under the age of 45 having to work an extra year.