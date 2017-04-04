Last week, the news on banninh laptop computers and tablets from the cabins of planes flying to the UK from six countries, amid fears of a new terror threat, had shaken the news.

Downing Street refused to discuss any specific terrorist plot, but action hitting 15 airlines with the extra restrictions was taken after Theresa May met aviation experts on Tuesday morning.

Ministers said they understood the “frustration” the extra measures would cause passengers but said they are working with the industry to minimise the impact.

A No 10 spokesman said: “The safety and security of the travelling public is our highest priority.

As a leading Turkey-based airline, the internationally acclaimed Atlas Global came up with an idea to practically decrease the tensions arising from the decision.

Atlas Global can now collect the passengers’ prohibited electronic devices upon arrival on boarding, and then will be delivering the devices back upon landing. Therefore, passengers who do not wish to give their devices away at their first check-in will be able to carry their devices until boarding.