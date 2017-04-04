Londra Gazete
Northolt stabbing: Police probe double stabbing

— 4 Nisan 2017

Two people were stabbed in a subway underneath a busy road in north-west London, police say.

Officers were called to reports of a man carrying a knife in Church Road, Northolt shortly after 7pm on Friday, March 24. Police and London Ambulance Service paramedics arrived to find a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man suffering stab wounds.

Both were rushed to a central London hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening, officers have confirmed.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “At this early stage, it is believed that the incident took place in the subway underneath the White Hart roundabout, and involved a large group of males. Enquiries continue.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Ealing CID on 0208 721 7045.

﻿

