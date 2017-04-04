Northolt stabbing: Police probe double stabbing

BP’den 199 milyon sterlinlik satış kararı— 4 Nisan 2017
İngiliz enerji şirketi British Petroleum’un (BP), bağlı kuruluşu Forties Pipeline Systems’ı (FPS) 199 milyon sterlin karşılığında kimya ve petrol şirketi Ineos’a satacağı duyuruldu.
Two people were stabbed in a subway underneath a busy road in north-west London, police say.
Officers were called to reports of a man carrying a knife in Church Road, Northolt shortly after 7pm on Friday, March 24. Police and London Ambulance Service paramedics arrived to find a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man suffering stab wounds.
Both were rushed to a central London hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening, officers have confirmed.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “At this early stage, it is believed that the incident took place in the subway underneath the White Hart roundabout, and involved a large group of males. Enquiries continue.”
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Ealing CID on 0208 721 7045.
