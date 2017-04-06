Dervis Ali Kavazoglou and Kostas Misiaoulis will be commemorated in London

AKEL Political Party members Dervis Ali Kavazoglou and Kostas Misiaoulis will be commemorated at a special event dedicated to their legacy.

Dervis Ali Kavazoglou and Kostas Misiaoulis were proponents of peace between Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot communities on the island of Cyprus during the period of intercommunal violence. As being members of AKEL whilst Misiaoulis was also a PEO trade union official. The two were shot to death on April 11, 1965 when they were ambushed on the Nicosia – Larnaca road. Kavazoglou and Misiaoulis were seen as prominent figures of Turkish and Greek peace.

AKEL in Britain in conjunction with the Turkish Cypriot Democratic Association will be organising a special event on Thursday 6th April 2017 At the Cypriot Community Centre, Wood Green to embalm, honour and celebrate the memory of Dervis Ali Kavazoglu and Costa Mishiaouli who sacrificed their lives for the friendship between Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities.

The event will also will have an opening speech by Hasan Raif, the President of Turkish Cypriot Democratic Association also a cultural programme followed with a music presentation and refreshments.