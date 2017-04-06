Kurdish Folk Music and Storytelling taking place in London

”Kurdish Folk Music & Storytelling” session performed by Suna Alan and a group of talented musicians is set to take place in North London to mesmerise the audiences with the deep scales of Kurdish fold music.

The Kurdish singer Suna Alan who is also a journalist will be singing Kurdish folk songs and also will be sharing the stories behind individual song that will be performed. In addition to the songs, the programme may also include Kurdish folk dance.

Guest singers & musicians are welcomed to perform Kurdish songs and share the stories of the songs of their wish.

”Ticket price is £7 and available ONLY on the door.”

Date: Friday, 7 April 2016

Time: 7.30pm

Venue: MostArt Centre, 86 Stoke Newington High St, London, N16 7PA

MORE ON SUNA ALAN:

Suna Alan is a Kurdish singer and a journalist. She was born in Çewlik, a Kurdish and an ancient Armenian province in Northern Kurdistan (officially Turkey). Her family moved to Smyrna, when she was 2 years old and she spent her childhood and early youth in a multicultural atmosphere. She grew up with the traditional Kurdish dengbêj music and Kurdish-Alevi laments, and influenced by the music of Smyrna. She has involved in a variety of causes, including human and women’s rights and the environment.