The historic Turkish referendum is to start in London

The very significant voting days for people from Turkey in London will take place at the Hammersmith based Novotel London West, starting from the 6th of April to the 9th (Sunday).

The entries will be taken from the hotel’s right hand side entrance with 35 vote boxes ready in the big conference hall of the hotel. It is foreseen the direct entrance to the venue will sooth down an expected chaos of crowds.

NOVOTEL: EASINESS OF COMMUTE

Located in the address 1 Shortlands, Hammersmith, London W6 8DR With 3 of London’s main tube lines within a 3 minute walk of the hotel, as well as innumerate bus lines, Novotel London West is quite central. Novotel can be commuted through Piccadilly, District ve Hammersmith & City tube lines.

Everyone who has a voter registration (seçmen kaydı) will be able to vote between 09.00 – 21.00. Those who live in more northern England, Northern Ireland or Scotland will be able to vote in Edinburgh, Scotland.

MORE ON THE REFERENDUM

A constitutional referendum will be held in Turkey on Sunday, 16 April 2017. Voters will vote on a set of 18 proposed amendments to the Constitution of Turkey. The amendments have long been suggested by the governing Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its leader, Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım, as well as being agreed to by the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

The amendments include the introduction of an executive presidency and a presidential system that would replace the existing parliamentary system of government, the abolition of the Office of the Prime Minister, the raising of the number of Parliamentary seats from 550 to 600 and changes in the Supreme Board of Judges and Prosecutors (HSYK).

The voters will be asked whether they support the presidential system to take over the parliamentary one (Yes) or the parliamentary system should resume as it is (No).