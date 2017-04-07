Fun, Run & Ramble sets off to help those with cancer

Help Those With Cancer Association is on its 3rd philanthropic run event to lead a fundraise for the Cyprus Cancer Patients Philanthropic Association.

Taking place on 7 April 2017, the run will be a part of the “cancer awareness” week between 1-7 April in Cyprus along with many other fundraising events. Help Those With Cancer Association Ayla Derya remarks the fact that whole of the income made through the run will be donated to Cyprus Cancer Patients Philanthropic Association in hopes of reaching to more and more people who are seeking for financial reassurances for treatments.

Specifically thanking to the host organisation Carrigton and EFRAR Committee members, Miss Derya stated their as a whole team, their primary aim is to carry on being helpful to cancer patients.

Those who would like to change a person’s life by maybe saving it, the association awaits donations and sponsorships. Those who are interested are kindly urged to get in touch with Ayla Derya on 07909225888

HISTORY OF ASSOCIATION AND PURPOSE OF ESTABLISHMENT

Raziye Kocaismail was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1991. Due to the sensitivity of her family and friends, she was able to receive treatment and surgeries in London with barely sufficient finance. There, the moral and financial support she received from her loved ones was well received, however it was the longing to be with her children once again which spurred her on. With the hope to be with her children once again, despite the adverse situation, Raziye Kocaismail had the courage to fight cancer. This hope strengthened after her first surgery, however the second and third consecutive surgeries meant she suffered a blow. This blow had a financial and spiritual impact on her and her loved ones. After overcoming the illness and returning to Cyprus, she thought up alternative ways cancer facilities could be improved there. To raise awareness of cancer and to strive for better cancer care in the TRNC, Raziye Kocaismail decided to establish the association which was founded on the 26th May 1993.