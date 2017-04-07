Londra Gazete
Yağmuralan Derneği’nden Kıbrıs açıklaması

— 7 Nisan 2017

Yağmuralan Derneği Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı Esat Mustafa.

KIBRIS adasının yıllardan beri en büyük sorunu olan yönetim şekli gerek Türkiye Cumhuriyeti gerek ise Yunan hükümeti tarafından bir türlü uzlaşmaya varılamazken Yağmuralan Derneği’nden konu ile ilgili açıklama geldi.

Yağmuralan Derneği Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı Esat Mustafa yaptığı açıklamada “Bilindiği üzere, Kıbrıs Türk tarafı müzakerelere dönmek için Rum yönetiminin Enosis kararını geri almasını talep etmektedir. 1950 Enosis plebisitinin yıldönümlerinde, Güney Kıbrıs okullarında kutlanması öngörülen bu karar, Rum parlamentosunda Elam partisinin getirdiği, ancak iktidar partisi Disi’nin manevra ve destekleriyle alınan bir karardır. Bu kararın kaldırılmasını talep ediyorsak eğer, 1967’de aynı parlamentodan geçen ve halen geçerli olan Enosis kararının da kaldırılmasını talep etmeliyiz.” ifadelerini kullandı.

