Londra Gazete
Son haberler
8 Nisan 2017 - “Profesyoneller de Brexit endişesi taşıyor”
8 Nisan 2017 - Elbistanlılar dev konserde buluştu
8 Nisan 2017 - Mütevelli aranıyor
7 Nisan 2017 - Referandum anketimizde “Hayır” önde
7 Nisan 2017 - Londra’da Referandumun ikinci günü – Özel Haber
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / An Islamic Art Exhibition: Love of the Prophet/ Aşk-ı Nebî

An Islamic Art Exhibition: Love of the Prophet/ Aşk-ı Nebî

— 8 Nisan 2017


An Islamic art exhibition celebrating the Prophet Muhammad’s 1446th birthday with the works of prominent Turkish calligraphers.

As a part of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h.) celebrations, the Hilye-i Şerîf exhibition “Love of the Prophet” (Hz. Peygamber Sevgisi: Aşk-ı Nebî) will take place between 14th April- 5th May 2017 at the Yunus Emre Enstitüsü – London. The event is organized by Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism in collaboration with the Yunus Emre Enstitüsü – London.

Hilye-i Şerîf is an Islamic art form consists texts that describes the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h.) physical as well as moral beauty in the best manner possible into superb works of art as calligraphy and illumination.

 Opening Ceremony: Thursday 13th April 2017, 7pm

The opening ceremony of the exhibition at Yunus Emre Enstitüsü – London at 7.00 pm on 13th April, 2017 will be open to a restricted number of pre-booked visitors. For broadcasting the opening ceremony and further information about the exhibition please contact:

RSVP to Mrs. Emel Albayrak

Tel: 0207 387 3036 / e-mail: londra@yee.org.tr

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 122
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

06 Nisan 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 840

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close