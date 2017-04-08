An Islamic Art Exhibition: Love of the Prophet/ Aşk-ı Nebî

Sürücüsüz toplu taşıma denemeleri— 8 Nisan 2017
An Islamic art exhibition celebrating the Prophet Muhammad’s 1446th birthday with the works of prominent Turkish calligraphers.
As a part of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h.) celebrations, the Hilye-i Şerîf exhibition “Love of the Prophet” (Hz. Peygamber Sevgisi: Aşk-ı Nebî) will take place between 14th April- 5th May 2017 at the Yunus Emre Enstitüsü – London. The event is organized by Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism in collaboration with the Yunus Emre Enstitüsü – London.
Hilye-i Şerîf is an Islamic art form consists texts that describes the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h.) physical as well as moral beauty in the best manner possible into superb works of art as calligraphy and illumination.
Opening Ceremony: Thursday 13th April 2017, 7pm
The opening ceremony of the exhibition at Yunus Emre Enstitüsü – London at 7.00 pm on 13th April, 2017 will be open to a restricted number of pre-booked visitors. For broadcasting the opening ceremony and further information about the exhibition please contact:
RSVP to Mrs. Emel Albayrak
Tel: 0207 387 3036 / e-mail: londra@yee.org.tr
