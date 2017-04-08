New Peckham Mosque goes through renovations

As being London’s oldest mosques, the South London-based New Peckham Mosque is set to go through a renovation.

Was bought by Şeyh Nazım Efendi and his friends in the 80s, the mosque has been standing for being a significant community centre for Turkish and Kurdish Muslims along with many others with African, Middle-Eastern AND European roots by also serving the communities five times a day.

The renovations include modernisations in equipment, toilets and praying rooms. The mosque that has Günay Veli, Veli, Übeyde Bilaloğlu, Mehmet Eryüz and Hacı Cevdet in its board of directors, is also set to obtain modern heating systems to serve with the best quality in all seasons.

“STRONG ACTIONS ARE BEING TAKEN”

The board of directors told that the kitchen, which has been widely used for post-Friday prayers only will be renovated into a more functional one. Moreover, the mosque also offers weekend courses and religious talks on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. The mosque also deals with funeral related events with huge delicacy as Islam suggests so.

“PREPARATIONS FOR RAMADAN”

Having entered the holy three months, the board of directors of New Peckham Mosque remarks that there will be iftar meals every evening and therefore the mosque is waiting for sponsorship deals.

The Mosque is located near Burgess Park and the London underground can be used to travel to the Mosque, the nearest London Underground is Bermondsey on the Jubilee Line. The Church Converted to Mosque which is now a Mosque in Britain Those who would like to take part in sponsorships, can call Abdurrahman Hoca on 077 1635 5003.