Londra Gazete
Son haberler
9 Nisan 2017 - Britanya’da yaklaşık 36 bin oy kullanıldı
9 Nisan 2017 - Simit Sarayı lezzeti artık Greenwich’te
8 Nisan 2017 - Suriye ve kimyasal silahlar
8 Nisan 2017 - “Profesyoneller de Brexit endişesi taşıyor”
8 Nisan 2017 - Elbistanlılar dev konserde buluştu
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / “Ankara Agreement would not end”

“Ankara Agreement would not end”

— 9 Nisan 2017

Haydar Ulus who is the founder of Ulus Group, which has been a leading firm that has been giving services in finance and accounting to its customers said that Ankara Agreement would not end after Brexit.

As very well-known public figure for the Turkish speaking communities in London, talked to Londra Gazete on the prospects of Ankara Agreement, a special visa scheme given to Turkish nationals to establish their businesses as limited companies or sole traders. Mr Ulus also tackled the fact that many Turkish are looking ways to leave the country given the agenda of the country.

“ANKARA AGREEMENT WOULDN’T BE CUT”

Stating that the Brexit relies upon way before the EU related agreements, Mr Ulus said that the visa scheme is a part of European Economic Area and therefore it is very different than the EU.

 

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 219
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

06 Nisan 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 840

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close