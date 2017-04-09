Haydar Ulus who is the founder of Ulus Group, which has been a leading firm that has been giving services in finance and accounting to its customers said that Ankara Agreement would not end after Brexit.

As very well-known public figure for the Turkish speaking communities in London, talked to Londra Gazete on the prospects of Ankara Agreement, a special visa scheme given to Turkish nationals to establish their businesses as limited companies or sole traders. Mr Ulus also tackled the fact that many Turkish are looking ways to leave the country given the agenda of the country.

“ANKARA AGREEMENT WOULDN’T BE CUT”

Stating that the Brexit relies upon way before the EU related agreements, Mr Ulus said that the visa scheme is a part of European Economic Area and therefore it is very different than the EU.