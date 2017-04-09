ÇAP pays comity visits to the Turkish Consulate

Representing ÇAP’s board of directors, the President of the association Servet Hassan and baoard of directors members Süleyman Bozkuş and Maviş Fuchs extended their greetings and good wishes fort he Consul General Çınar Ergin. Briefing Mr. Ergin on the actions and agenda of ÇAP, the members stated that it would be an honour to have Mr Ergin at their events.

Mr. Ergin stated that he values the local charity agenda and programmes and therefore he sahll be following the local association and charities’ events with great interest.

UNDERSECRETARY EVCİN SUPPORTS THE AGENDA

Turkish Embassy Undersecretary Sercan Evcin was also briefed on ÇAP’s upcoming enterprises. Mr Evcin said it is vital to sustain the solidarity amongst the community and therefore he shall be supporting the events. Wishing luck for ÇAP’s prospective steps, ÇAP’s President Servet Hassan also thanked both Mr Ergin and Mr Evcin for their hospitalities.