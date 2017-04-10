£2.3M facelift for historic north Tottenham buildings

Twenty eight historic North Tottenham buildings and shop-fronts will be restored to their former glory, through a new £2.3m partnership between Haringey Council, Heritage Lottery Fund and local businesses.

The Townscape Heritage Initiative will improve the appearance of Tottenham High Road and encourage greater awareness of the area’s rich history. Alongside the restoration, Bruce Castle Museum will run a heritage activity programme with the local community providing training and apprenticeships, as well as events for local schools and families.

Cuttle Construction Ltd has been appointed as the principal contractor for the first phase of the North Tottenham project, which starts this summer. Cuttle will be working with architects Survey and Design – both companies have extensive experience of conserving historic shop-fronts.

Cllr Alan Strickland, Haringey Council Cabinet Member for Planning, Regeneration and Housing said:

“This is great news for Tottenham High Road with these properties adding to the growing list of buildings which have been restored in recent years. These fantastic historic shop-fronts will get a new lease of life after being unloved, covered up and unseen for too long.”

A similar shop front improvement scheme in Green Lanes, Harringay resulted in traders reporting an increase in business turnover. While conservation at Myddleton Road, Bowes Park, which was voted a GB High Street of the Year, has spurred other local businesses to restore their shop fronts and new shops to open.