“Brexit will pave the way for economy”

As a leading accountant who has been working in London for 40 years, originally Cypriot accountant Mehmet Kemal, talked to Londra Gazete on prospective effects of Brexit, in which he took a positive stance for the sake of Brexit.

Stating that the drops in pound is just a matter of manipulation, Mr Kemal also stated that he voted leave in the historic EU Referendum that took place on 23 June 2016.

“POUND WILL SETTLE DOWN”

Mr Kemal stated that the EU-laws had been keeping the flexibility and versatility of the British economy, now that the EU-free Britain will have more options to explore and branch out economically.

“I don’t think the drops in British pound in the wake of Brexit vote was a total aftermath of the leave vote, I do think it was a manipulation that was done by the Money-holder stakeholders. Pound will settle down in a very near future.” Said Mr Kemal.

“VATs ARE PUTTING AN END TO SMALL RETAILERS”

Tackling the economic struggles that small retailers go through as a result of EU membership, Mr Kemal gave no reassurances to small retailers upon the Brexit. He complained about the 20% percentage of VATs lending to the government that Mr Kemal states as an unfair balance.

“BUREOCRACY WILL DECREASE DRAMATICALLY”

Tackling the bureaucracy and Brexit relations, Mr Kemal also said that Britain is able to pay the necessities to leave the European Union and therefore they may be a few stumbles in the British economy upon leaving, however this won’t last long as then Britain will be controlling its economy and trade deals without pressure so the economy’s future is promising.