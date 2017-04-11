Elbistanlılar meets at the big concert event

Dominion Centre hosted an unforgettable concert event with Servet Kocakaya and Sevcan Orhan performing for the Elbistan Community Centre.

The evening that was organised by El-Com, the huge amount of attendees was firstly seen at the event. The event started off with solidarity and friendship themed messages by Day-Mer and Britain Alevi Federation. After the messages, Haringey Mayor Ali Gül Özbek gave a speech on solidarity and the preciousness of the endurance of cultures.

“We thrive to embalm our culture, our passion and our left-winged strives. We should take care of ourselves with solidarity and friendship and should reflect the same on our votes” said Mayor Özbek by also referring to the Turkish referendum. After the speeches, the long waited performance of Servet Kocakaya and Sevcan Orhan took place. The duo mesmerised the guests with unforgettable Turkish Classical Music tunes.

“FUNNY MOMENTS AT THE PRESENT DRAWS”

A funny coincidence took place at the present draw, on the other hand burst the crowds laughing very hard when Best Catering Board Member Nasır Kral picked his own name through the draw. The second funny incident also took place when the presenter Ersin Cimikoğlu drawed his wife’s name.

The evening spread presents like tablets, computers, cameras and TVs.