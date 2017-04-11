Londra Gazete
Son haberler
10 Nisan 2017 - Belediye Başkanı Özbek’ten kanser hastalarına yardım
10 Nisan 2017 - İsrafil Erbil’den gözaltı açıklaması
10 Nisan 2017 - “Brexit sürecinin ciddi etkileri olacak”
9 Nisan 2017 - Britanya’da yaklaşık 36 bin oy kullanıldı
9 Nisan 2017 - Simit Sarayı lezzeti artık Greenwich’te
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Police release images of three suspects after attack on Kurdish refugee

Police release images of three suspects after attack on Kurdish refugee

— 11 Nisan 2017

Detectives investigating a suspected hate crime that left a teenage asylum seeker fighting for his life have released the images of three people they wish identify and question.

The two men and a woman are being sought in connection with the attack on a 17-year-old Kurdish Iranian who was attacked at a bus stop in Croydon, south east London. Eight people are being held on suspicion of attempted murder following a series of arrests over the weekend.

The Metropolitan Police said they know “approximately 20” were involved the incident that left the boy with a fractured skull and a blood clot on his brain.

On Monday police renewed their appeal for witnesses and information as the victim remained in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Detective Inspector Gary Castle, from Croydon CID, said: “Whilst arrests have been made, we now know that a large number of people, approximately 20, were involved in the attack on the victim.

“A number of them approached the victim as he waited at a bus stop with two friends outside The Goat public house in the Shrublands.

“It is understood that the suspects asked the victim where he was from and when they established that he was an asylum seeker they chased him and launched a brutal attack. He sustained serious head and facial injuries as a result of this attack, which included repeated blows to the head by a large group of attackers.

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 67
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

06 Nisan 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 840

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close