‘Funny and charming’ young man stabbed to death in Canning Town

The family of a young man stabbed to death buying a soft drink from his local shop today demanded answers over his “senseless” killing.

Ahmed Jah, 21, the eldest of four siblings, died minutes after being knifed inside the off-licence on a shopping precinct less than 50 yards from his family home in Canning Town, east London.

His family today paid tribute to a “funny and charming” young man, as they told of their shock and devastation at his sudden death. Ahmed had told his parents he was going to the shop, BJ Wines in Freemasons Road, to buy a can of fruit juice at 3.30pm yesterday, on one of the hottest afternoons of the year.

Once inside, he was set upon by a gang of men and reportedly stabbed in the chest.

Three men, believed to be in their 20s have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They are currently in custody at an east London police station.

A Met spokesman said a post mortem examination will be held in due course.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command (HMCC) are investigating Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact the HMCC on their incident room number 020 8345 1570. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.