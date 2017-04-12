Londra Gazete
Police make 14 arrests as rival groups clash at joint Britain First-EDL protest in London

— 12 Nisan 2017

— 12 Nisan 2017

Far-right protesters gathered in London on Saturday for a march called by Britain First and the English Defence League “against radical Islamic terrorism”.

Britain First claimed in a Facebook post that “3,000 patriots have confirmed attendance”, but estimates of the size of their crowd range from 100 to 250.

The march was called in the aftermath of last week’s Westminster terror attacks, where Khalid Masood killed four people and left dozens injured.

A counter-protest has been organised by anti-racist group Unite Against Fascism, who said in a statement:

“Both groups are notorious Islamophobes whose concern is not with the victims or their relatives, but only lie in racism.” Police issued two Public Order Acts in an attempt to avoid clashes between the protesters, and keep each march to its designated route.

Despite these precautions, confrontations between the far-right groups and the rival march could not be avoided.

As of 4pm Saturday, 14 arrests for “various offences” have been made. Sally Dhabu, the UAF Joint Secretary, said: “While the turnout by fascists today was pathetic, we must remember the threat they currently pose in Britain is not in numbers, but in their attempt to whip up fear, hatred, division and violence.”

