Ryan Giggs to argue ‘special contribution’ in divorce fight

Former Manchester United and Wales footballer Ryan Giggs will argue he made a “special contribution” to the creation of wealth during his marriage, a divorce court judge has been told.

The 43-year-old and his estranged wife Stacey are embroiled in a bitter divorce following the breakdown of their relationship.

A judge overseeing the dispute in the Family Division of the High Court in London has been told Mr Giggs will call witnesses to support his claim at any trial.

Lawyers told Mr Justice Cobb that Mrs Giggs would call witnesses in “reply”.

The judge would be asked to decide how large a share of the marital assets Mrs Giggs will be granted if an agreement between the couple cannot be reached.

None of the potential witnesses were identified at a preliminary hearing on Monday.

The judge said a trial was unlikely to take place for some time. (SKYNEWS)